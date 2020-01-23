PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PNC Park is set to host the Backyard Brawl once again this Spring.
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that they would host the Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers for the game in 2020. It will take place on April 29th.
“The Backyard Brawl is returning to PNC Park!”
This is the second year in a row the matchup will be taking place in the MLB stadium. The first game took place on May 14th, 2019. WVU won the game 9-4.
Tickets are already on sale for the meeting. General public seats are $10, with a $3 discount for Pitt/WVU season ticket holders, partners, donors, alumni, faculty and Pirates season ticket holders. Pitt and WVU students can get into the game for $2.
