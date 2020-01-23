



HOLLYWOOD, Fla (KDKA/AP) — The delivery driver who was allegedly attacked by Antonio Brown in Florida is claiming the former NFL wide receiver was under the influence and wanted to fight.

On Thursday, TMZ obtained the 911 call made by the driver who claims he was attacked by Brown.

“The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He’s trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck,” said the caller. “I’m trying to make delivery to the gentleman. I called him and told him he has to pay the balance for us to unload … The guy refused to pay in the proper form.”

The driver claims Brown smoked in front of him and was under the influence at the time of the alleged incident.

The call lasted 30 minutes, TMZ says.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Brown. He faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

The City of Hollywood Police Department says they were called to the 3600 block of Estate Oak Circle around 2 p.m. for a reported disturbance on Tuesday.

When they arrived on scene, they made contact with the alleged victim who police say claimed he was “battered” by Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt.

Police say Holt was charged with one count of burglary with battery. They say they tried to make contact with Brown but were “unsuccessful.”

On Wednesday, TMZ obtained court documents in the alleged assault case.

The man, a driver for a moving company, allegedly claims he was hired to deliver Brown’s belongings from California, TMZ says

When he arrived and asked for payment, Brown refused.

TMZ says records show that the driver tried to leave the property with Brown’s goods still in his truck, but Brown threw a rock at the vehicle.

The rock caused a dent and chipped paint on the driver’s side door, allegedly causing $860 in damages.

The man also claims Brown forced his way into his truck and assaulted him. TMZ says the caller claimed Brown ripped his shirt and injured his shoulder.

According to CBS Miami, Hollywood police recently cut ties with Brown.

They reportedly said after being called to a domestic incident involving Brown — which was the third in their city in the past three months — they told him he’s no longer welcome as a benefactor and volunteer with the PAL youth football team.

A recent domestic dispute involved the mother of three of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

According to reports, Kyriss was trying to pick the kids up to go to school Monday morning, when Antonio Brown accused Kyriss of trying to steal a Bentley from the property.

Kyriss was allegedly evicted from the house and was only allowed to be there to take the children. Reports say the police arrived, and Brown became irate when officers tried to get a good grasp on the situation. Brown recorded the incident on video, which was recovered by TMZ.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus also reportedly dropped him until Brown can seek counsel.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular-season game following several off-the-field incidents.

He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

