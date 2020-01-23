FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — Police are investigating and a neighborhood is shaken up after a shootout sent bullets flying into a home and vehicle in the Borough of Chalfont near Forest Hills.

The shooting started just after 10 p.m. Wednesday along Greensburg Pike.

A home and car ended up riddled with bullet holes following the incident. Allegheny County Police say children were inside the home during the incident; fortunately, no one was injured.

KDKA was there while police were checking out the scene.

The white car parked in front of the home had the rear window shot out. The house itself has bullet holes along its side. The front storm door was shattered as well.

According to police, witnesses told investigators that two people were standing on the porch of the home when a dark-colored SUV drove by. It then turned around and parked at the curb.

Police say that’s when an unidentified man got out, shouted something and then started firing a weapon. The man is described as a heavyset black male.

Police say one of the people standing on the porch returned fire before running into the home.

There was another adult inside with three small children.

Allegheny County forensics teams were on scene overnight gathering evidence.

Police say the motive remains unknown.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

