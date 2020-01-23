PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have caught sight of the nighttime rainbow displayed on the Highmark Building downtown.

This week’s light display is because of an honor from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

It has recognized Highmark as a supportive and inclusive culture for members of the LGBTQ community.

Highmark is one of 37 Pennsylvania companies earning a top score of 100 for being a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

In a press release, Highmark Inc. President Deb Rice-Johnson said: “To create a remarkable health experience for our members and patients, we first have to create a remarkable experience for our employees. Highmark and the communities we serve thrive when we create a culture that celebrates diversity. It frees our workforce to be at its best, and it ensures that we are an employer of choice for talented individuals from all backgrounds. Highmark is proud to be recognized for our work on behalf of LGBTQ equality.”

Other top ranking Pittsburgh companies include PNC, U.S. Steel, and UPMC.