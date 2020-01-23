  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Pam Surano
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Church Fire, Fire, Homestead, Local TV, Pam Surano


HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A church in Homestead is devastated after a fire that started when the pastor was inside praying.

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at Prayer & Deliverance Church on Amity Street. Crews there were working to put out the smoke.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

As NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, a large presence of firefighters could be seen.

There have been no reported injuries yet, but KDKA’s Pam Surano reports the church is completely destroyed.

She reports the pastor was inside the church preparing for a prayer service when the fire broke out.

There’s no word on the cause.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

