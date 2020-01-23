



HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A church in Homestead is devastated after a fire that started when the pastor was inside praying.

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at Prayer & Deliverance Church on Amity Street. Crews there were working to put out the smoke.

As NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, a large presence of firefighters could be seen.

There have been no reported injuries yet, but KDKA’s Pam Surano reports the church is completely destroyed.

We just spoke to the pastor and his wife of Prayer and Deliverance Church of God In Christ in Homestead. The church on Amity Street has been completely destroyed.

The pastor was inside preparing for a prayer service when the fire broke out. More Tonight on @TheCW and @KDKA pic.twitter.com/TMrHTEh8dK — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) January 24, 2020

She reports the pastor was inside the church preparing for a prayer service when the fire broke out.

There’s no word on the cause.

