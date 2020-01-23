Filed Under:Animal Rehab, Humane Animal Rescue, opossum


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An opossum at Humane Animal Rescue has made a miraculous recovery.

(Photo Credit: Humane Animal Rescue/Twitter)

On Thursday, the organization said an opossum was brought to its Wildlife Rehabilitation Center after being hit by a car in November.

The animal’s eye was too damaged to be saved, so Humane Animal Rescue veterinarians had to remove it in an attempt to save his life.

After a few months of care and observation, the opossum was released back into the wild.

