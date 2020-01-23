



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An opossum at Humane Animal Rescue has made a miraculous recovery.

On Thursday, the organization said an opossum was brought to its Wildlife Rehabilitation Center after being hit by a car in November.

The animal’s eye was too damaged to be saved, so Humane Animal Rescue veterinarians had to remove it in an attempt to save his life.

After a few months of care and observation, the opossum was released back into the wild.

RELEASED: You might remember this little guy from a while ago!

Back in November, this Virginia opossum was brought to our Wildlife Rehabilitation Center after being hit by a car. His eye was too damaged to be saved, so our vets removed it in an attempt to save him. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zRIsMHYZHb — Humane Animal Rescue (@HARSavesLives) January 23, 2020

