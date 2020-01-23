Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – James Taylor is hitting the road and he’s bringing his just-announced 2020 tour to Pittsburgh.
PPG Paints Arena announced James Taylor and his All-Star Band are coming to Pittsburgh on June 16 with Jackson Browne.
🚨JUST ANNOUNCED🚨 James Taylor and His All-Star Band will be coming to @PPGPaintsArena on June 16 with very special guest Jackson Browne!
🎟️On Sale 2/7 at 10am! Stay tuned for more info👍 pic.twitter.com/ryuJqNdGsM
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) January 23, 2020
The singer-songwriter also announced a new album. “American Standard” will be released Feb. 28.
Tickets will go on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PPG Paints Arena says to stay tuned for more details.
