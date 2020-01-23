  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – James Taylor is hitting the road and he’s bringing his just-announced 2020 tour to Pittsburgh.

PPG Paints Arena announced James Taylor and his All-Star Band are coming to Pittsburgh on June 16 with Jackson Browne.

The singer-songwriter also announced a new album. “American Standard” will be released Feb. 28.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PPG Paints Arena says to stay tuned for more details.

