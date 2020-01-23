PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, announced his 2020 tour and he’s stopping in Pittsburgh.
The “creative genius behind Pink Floyd” announced his 2020 North American Tour on Thursday. Waters will stop in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena on July 8, 2020.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL
The new tour
Tour dates at https://t.co/1f2rcamerC pic.twitter.com/JDVYqekqvi
— Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) January 23, 2020
“This Is Not A Drill” will play in 31 cities across the U.S. and Canada. It’ll kick off in Pittsburgh and come to an end in October with a show in Dallas.
Waters was the bass player, co-lead vocalist and songwriter in the progressive rock band Pink Floyd.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online here.
