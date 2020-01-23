



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

A Missouri man was arrested when TSA agents say they caught him with a .38 caliber handgun that was loaded with six bullets.

It was spotted by a TSA officer as the carry-on bag was going through the security checkpoint X-ray machine. Allegheny County Police responded, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

He was arrested on a weapons charge.

Even those with concealed carry permits can’t bring guns onto planes in their carry-on bags, the TSA explains. When a gun is found, they say it slows down the checkpoint, especially in the middle of busy travel season.

In 2019, a record-setting 35 guns were confiscated at the airport. This is the fourth gun of the year, and the second this week.