



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a hammer-wielding suspect robbed a convenience store in Carrick that earlier this week was plowed into by a car.

The latest incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Uni-Mart in the 1900 block of Brownsville Road.

Police say the clerk told officers a man came in armed with a hammer, smashed a coin or game machine, and then stole the cash inside.

No one was hurt.

Earlier this week, a black, four-door Mercedes crashed into the front of the store. The front window was shattered and the front doors were mangled.

The driver then put the vehicle in reverse and sped away from the scene.

Police are still looking for that driver.

