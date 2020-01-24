



ST. LOUIS (KDKA) — Kris Letang’s son stole the show at NHL All-Star weekend media session.

On Friday, Alex Letang joined his father at the podium and made major announcements.

He talked about how excited he is to see his dad and the other all-star participants.

He then told everyone he’s already playing hockey, but he has big dreams.

“I’ll take my dad’s place,” Alex Letang said, via a video the Penguins shared. “If my dad’s still playing, I’ll take somebody else’s places. And if my dad’s not, I’m taking my dad’s place. I’m defense, that way my dad’s going do the password, and I’ll just get in.”

Alex, while wearing a Penguins hat of his own, also confidently said he knows what number he will wear.

“I would be 58 if my dad is not playing,” Alex Letang said. “If Crosby stops playing, I’ll be the number of Crosby, 87 or 58. I want more to be 58, but if my dad’s still playing, I’ll be 87.”

Kris Letang then joked with his son.

“Tell sid to retire,” Kris Letang said. “Don’t say that. We still need him.”

The pair started the day walking the red carpet together before a question and answer session.