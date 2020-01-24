NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A social media challenge is prompting warnings from firefighters.
The “outlet challenge” is spreading quickly across TikTok.
To complete the challenge, you partially plug a phone charger into an outlet, then slide a penny down onto the exposed prongs.
When the coin makes contact with the prongs, it creates a spark and smoke.
“The electricity propels the charger and the coin,” Plymouth Fire Department Chief Ed Bradley said. “Now the coin is molten metal at this point, outwards. It could easily get you in the face, get you in the eye. It could cause blindness and it could cause your clothing to catch on fire.”
The North Strabane Fire Department says doing the challenge is a fire hazard.
The Duquesne Annex VFC posted on Facebook to warn parents.
