PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More changes are coming for some Pittsburgh Cataholic Schools
The Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that Saint Anne, Saint Bernard, Our Lady of Grace and Saint Thomas More schools will merge their academic programs in the fall.
The schools will consolidate into two K–8 campuses at Saint Bernard and Saint Thomas Moore schools.
Saint Maria Goretti School and East Catholic School will close following this school year.
The diocese said enrollment has fallen to 131 students at Saint Maria Goretti, compared to 172 students in 2016-17.
Enrollment also fell at East Catholic from 255 students in 2016-17 to 172 students this year.
