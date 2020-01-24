



ST. LOUIS (KDKA) — The Penguins are sending goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Kris Letang as their representatives to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.

On Friday, the duo will take part in the “Save Streak” competition.

The event is a shootout where goalies compete to make the most consecutive saves against an opposing division. If a goalie stops all nine shooters of an opposing division, the round does not end. The team will continue to send shooters until a goal is scored.

The goalie with the longest streak of saves will be crowned the winner of the Save Streak competition.

Letang will be the last shooter for the Metropolitan Division since he was recently named captain of the Metropolitan Division All-Stars.

The NHL All-Star Skills Competiton will be tonight at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, a 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions, Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central will begin at 8:15 p.m. beginning with the Metropolitan Division taking on the Atlantic Division.