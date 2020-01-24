



There will be a lot of names you won’t necessarily surprised to hear at this year’s GRAMMY Awards when they take over the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday night. Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce are all up for awards this but did you know that FLOTUS Michelle Obama is also up for a golden record player?

What about comedic rock stars Aziz Ansari and Dave Chappelle, yup, they’re nominees this year as well. Check out the video above for a rundown on some surprising names included in this year’s cass of GRAMMY nominees and be sure to tune in January 26th at 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT, only on CBS and steaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.