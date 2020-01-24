Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break is impacting the area of Bigelow Boulevard and Herron Avenue.
Pittsburgh Public Safety is urging motorists to avoid the area on Friday.
Officials say traffic is slow in the area.
ALERT: Avoid the area of Bigelow and Herron as one outbound lane is closed due to a nearby water main break. Traffic in the area is being slowed.
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 24, 2020
