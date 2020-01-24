



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The trade talks surrounding Pirates outfielder Starling Marte have intensified according to a report from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Hearing Starling Marte talks are intensifying. Mets, Padres. Still a chance something gets done before spring training. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2020

According to the report, the Pirates have been discussing trading Marte to either the New York Mets or the San Diego Padres.

However, according to SportsNet New York’s Andy Martino, the Pirates and Mets remain far apart on negotiations regarding Marte.

Mets and Pirates are pretty far apart on Marte talks at the moment. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 24, 2020

Heyman also reported from the MLB Winter Meetings that the Pirates were looking for a young, controllable catcher.

The trade talks come on the heels of the Pirates exercising Marte’s contract option for the 2020 season.

“Starling is an all-star caliber center fielder who impacts the game in all phases,” said then-interim General Manager Kevan Graves. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring him back in 2020 following his excellent 2019 season.”

The Pirates begin their Spring Training on February 12 when pitchers and catchers report to Bradenton, Florida.