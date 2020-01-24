



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temps are finally above freezing, but Pittsburgh is trading the frigid air for rain showers.

Pittsburgh woke up to a gorgeous sunrise and temps in the mid to upper 30s. KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says highs this afternoon make it to the upper 40s again.

WATCH: Sun Rises Over Pittsburgh

She says we’ll see some light rain this morning, then heavier widespread rain this afternoon through the night. Areas could pick up about half an inch to an inch of rainfall, but no flooding concerns.

The ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, as well as Garrett County and parts of Preston, Tucker and Monogalia County are under a Wind Advisory through 10 p.m. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph. The rest of us will have wind gusts around 25 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow, in the late morning and afternoon, Mary Ours says we’ll have a wintry mix. Then we’ll move to all snow showers late Saturday and early Sunday morning. But don’t worry — less than 1 inch of accumulation is expected.

Temperatures stay slightly above normal near 40 degrees through the weekend and as we wrap up January.

