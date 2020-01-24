Comments
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.
According to State Police, the robbery took place on Tuesday at the Sheetz at the intersection of State Route 982 and State Route 119 in Bullskin Township.
The suspect, possessing a firearm, walked into the men’s restroom and demanded a man’s wallet and then fled.
Police describe the suspect as between 5’8″-6’0″, thin build with facial scruff and tattoos on his neck and forearm.
Sheetz employees say he fled in a silver vehicle, believed to be a newer Ford Focus, south on Route 119.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-439-7111.
