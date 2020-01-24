



The final slate of performers for The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards were announced earlier today by CBS and the Recording Academy ahead of this Sunday’s live show. Previously announced Gary Clark Jr. will be joined by The Roots to perform Clark’s GRAMMY-nominated song “This Land”; Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty will unite to honor those we have lost this year in a touching “In Memoriam” tribute; and Sheila E. will take the stage with Usher for an exciting GRAMMY Salute to Prince.

The artists announced today join previously announced performers including Aerosmith; BTS; Joshua Bell; Camila Cabello; Brandi Carlile; Common; Misty Copeland; Billy Ray Cyrus; Diplo; Billie Eilish; Kirk Franklin; Ariana Grande; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; DJ Khaled; Lang Lang; Cyndi Lauper; John Legend; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Meek Mill; Ben Platt; Mason Ramsey; Roddy Ricch; Rosalía; Run-D.M.C.; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; the War and Treaty; Tanya Tucker; Tyler, The Creator; Charlie Wilson; and YG.

This year’s presenters were also announced earlier this week and include Common, Ava DuVernay, Cynthia Erivo, Jim Gaffigan, Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder.

Hosted by Alicia Keys, The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast live from the Staples Center this Sunday, January 26th at 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.