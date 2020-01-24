



LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some major changes are coming to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

The airport is Latrobe has seen amazing growth over the last couple of years, and it’s about to see more.

The main runway at the airport is 8,2000 feet long but it’s a little skinny at 100 feet wide.

However, thanks to $13 million in federal grant money, it’s about to get 50 feet wider.

“The extra 50 feet doesn’t seem like a lot, but you’re talking extra 50 feet that opens up this region to the world because any airplane can land here,” said Gabe Monzo, the airport’s executive director.

A bigger runway means bigger opportunities for an airport that already sees 300,000 passengers fly out annually.

“Transportation is the most important thing we can do to grow our economy,” Senator Kim Ward said.

The airport authority and county say the airport impacts the local economy by about $200 million a year.

The wider runway means more possible carriers, cargo operations. That means even more money.

Officials say the widening project is expected to begin in March and will not impact operations.