



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and SWAT have surrounded a home in the 3700 block of Windgap Avenue in Windgap and the road has been shut down.

A mother and a son are inside the home and refusing to leave.

According to police, a man called for medical help for his mother around 3:30 p.m. but when medics arrived she refused treatment.

When the paramedics attempted to leave, the son punched both medics from behind. They were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

Police do not believe the mother is in any danger.

