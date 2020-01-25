MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A 29-year-old man had to be airlifted to a local hospital early this morning after sustaining from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Allegheny County officials.

He is currently in critical condition. The victim is being treated for gunshot wounds to his lower torso and extremities.

McKeesport Police responded to a call regarding the man around 2:16 a.m. Emergency Medical Services assisted the victim, and a helicopter transported him to a local hospital.

So far, no suspects are known at this time, but detectives believe that the victim was with people he knew when an unknown person began firing at him. The identity of the victim and his potential associates are not known at this point. No motive has been identified.

No one else was reported injured. A parked vehicle in the area was damaged after being caught in the crossfire.

McKeesport Police and Allegheny County Police are investigating.

