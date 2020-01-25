Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the back in uptown Pittsburgh earlier this afternoon, according to Pittsburgh Police.
The victim is a man, but his identity nor his current condition are known at this time. He was transported to a local hospital. Police responded to the scene on the 100 block of Seneca Street around 12:15 p.m.
A K9 also assisted police in finding a residence important to the investigation, and police have taken in a woman for questioning.
Seneca Street and surrounding streets were temporarily blocked off by at least four police cars. The Crime Investigation Unit was on the scene.
The streets have since been reopened.
