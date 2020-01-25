Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Police Activity, Seneca Street


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the back in uptown Pittsburgh earlier this afternoon, according to Pittsburgh Police.

The victim is a man, but his identity nor his current condition are known at this time. He was transported to a local hospital. Police responded to the scene on the 100 block of Seneca Street around 12:15 p.m.

A K9 also assisted police in finding a residence important to the investigation, and police have taken in a woman for questioning.

Seneca Street and surrounding streets were temporarily blocked off by at least four police cars. The Crime Investigation Unit was on the scene.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

The streets have since been reopened.

