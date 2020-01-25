ST. LOUIS (KDKA) — Penguins’ All-Stars Kris Letang and Tristan Jarry won’t be playing for the million-dollar prize at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

The Metropolitan Division All-Stars lost 9-5 to the Atlantic Division All-Stars in the first game of the evening.

The Metropolitan Division had a 5-4 lead early in the second half, but five straight goals from the Atlantic Division would ultimately decide the game.

Jarry would make eight saves on 11 shots and Letang had no points but four shots on goal in 7:27 of ice time.

Goals from Washington Capitals’ defenseman John Carlson, New Jersey Devils’ forward Nico Hischier, Capitals’ forward TJ Oshie, Columbus Blue Jackets’ defenseman Seth Jones would give the Metropolitan Division a 4-2 lead in the first half.

Ottawa Senators’ forward Anthony Duclair and Boston Bruins’ forward David Pastrnak would tie the game at four to end the first half.

Hischier would get his second of the night to break the tie, but that would ultimately be the last goal of the night for the Metropolitan Division.

Duclair and Pastrnak would each complete a hat trick in the second half, giving the Atlantic Division the 9-5 victory.

The Atlantic Division will move on the finals of the 3-on-3 All-Star tournament to take on the winner of the Central Division-Pacific Division matchup.