DUQUESNE (KDKA) — City of Duquesne Police seized crack-cocaine, raw heroin, a digital scale, chemicals used to dilute narcotics, a gun, and a few hundred dollars in cash.

Parole agents requested assistance from detectives as they were at the home in the 800 block of Hinnerman Street. Officers had been made aware of the home in the past due to complaints from neighbors of potential drug dealing.

The agents were at the home conducting a visit of a 32-year-old woman on parole for distribution of narcotics. During the visit, agents discovered crack-cocaine in the woman’s bedroom and then called the City of Duquesne Police to continue the investigation.

When detectives executed a search warrant inside the home, they found the drugs, money, and gun inside the home.

A 31-year-old male who was in the home at the time was charged with felony firearms violations as the gun belonged to him. Since he is a convicted felon, he was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Both the man and woman have been transported to the Allegheny County Jail where they are currently housed.