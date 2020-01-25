Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PiratesFest 2020 was in full swing on Saturday.
Fans of all ages packed into PNC Park on Saturday.
The annual event gets fans of the Pirates closer to the action on the baseball diamond and takes them behind the scenes of a typical game day.
There was plenty to see and do, including visits to the dugout and tours of the locker room.
“I really think that’s just very behind the scenes,” said one young fan.
The Pirates open Spring Training next month in Bradenton and their home opener will be April 2 against the Cincinnati Reds.
