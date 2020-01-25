SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Sharon Police Department are searching for Sonny Lee Parker, the Executive Director of the Sharon Mighty Cubs organization, on felony charges related to corruption of minors and promoting prostitution of a minor.

According to the Sharon Police Department, Parker allegedly sent lewd text messages to his babysitter and also exposed himself to her.

On January 21, Parker sent a message to his babysitter asking if she liked “nice things” and would like to make “extra money.” When she replied that she did, she also offered to babysit extra days and Parker replied that he already had another babysitter and requested she “watch” him and he would buy her shoes.

It was at this time she contacted a friend to pick her up from Parker’s home because she became uncomfortable with Parker.

Prior to the babysitter being picked up, Parker asked her to talk before she left and then allegedly asked her if she “liked to watch porn” and then suggested the two should watch. When the babysitter attempted to leave, he then asked her to look and he then exposed himself to her by opening his bathrobe.

The babysitter then went to police and showed them the text messages from Parker. The messages corroborated her story and police then attempted to reach Parker with no success.

Police believe Parker has fled their jurisdiction and have attempted to get him to turn himself in via his lawyer.

Parker is described as a 5’10” African-American male, weighing 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.