LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh-native Dan Smyers of the country music duo Dan + Shay is a GRAMMY Award winner.
Just like last year when their song “Tequila” won, the duo took home the award for Best County Duo/Group Performance for their song “Speechless” at the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards.
Smyers is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University graduate.
In April, the duo took home three Country Music Awards, including Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Duo of the Year.
The duo is also up for the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Song.
