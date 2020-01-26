  • KDKA TVOn Air

Butler County, Car Crash, Evacuation


EAU CLAIRE (KDKA) — A house was evacuated after a car crashed into a natural gas sub-station, according to Columbia Gas.

Butler County dispatchers originally told KDKA that multiple people were being evacuated.

The accident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Washington Street and East Park Avenue.

The scene is still active, and police and fire departments are on the scene. There are no reported injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

