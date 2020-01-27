NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Police say an investigation is underway after one person was shot on the North Side.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire near the intersection of Brighton Road and Woods Run Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Officials found a possible shooting scene, including broken glass and blood, but no victim.

It was later learned that a 30-year-od man walked to a local hospital.

The person was shot at least once in the leg and is in critical condition.

There have been no arrests.

