CITY OF BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — There are two new police K-9s patrolling the streets in Butler City.
According to Butler City Police Chief Bob O’Neill, K-9s Chooch and Rico just finished three months of intensive training at the training facility in Pittsburgh.
K-9 Chooch is paired with Lt. Brian Grooms and K-9 Rico’s partner is Officer Andrew Niederlander.
Chief O’Neill said: “We are proud to have the Canines back on the road in the City of Butler and look forward to their assistance in our mission to keep Butler a safe place to work and live.”
The dogs, their training and vehicles are funded by grants and donations.
