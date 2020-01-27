Filed Under:Butler City, Butler City Police, Butler County, City of Butler, Local TV, Police Dogs, Police K-9

CITY OF BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — There are two new police K-9s patrolling the streets in Butler City.

According to Butler City Police Chief Bob O’Neill, K-9s Chooch and Rico just finished three months of intensive training at the training facility in Pittsburgh.

Lt. Grooms and K-9 Chooch (L), Officer Niederlander and K-9 Rico (R) (Source: Butler City Police Department)

K-9 Chooch is paired with Lt. Brian Grooms and K-9 Rico’s partner is Officer Andrew Niederlander.

Chief O’Neill said: “We are proud to have the Canines back on the road in the City of Butler and look forward to their assistance in our mission to keep Butler a safe place to work and live.”

The dogs, their training and vehicles are funded by grants and donations.

Comments