BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – S&T Bank Music Park kicked off the week by announcing two new shows.
The venue — previously KeyBank Pavilion — announced Monday that Disturbed and Sammy Hagar would bring their 2020 tours to Pittsburgh this summer.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @Disturbed is bringing The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with very special guest @staind and @badwolves to Burgettstown on August 13th! Presales start 1/28 at 10am. Get more info here: https://t.co/943xMU4Z1L pic.twitter.com/j4hV3hoQvL
— S&T Bank Music Park (@STBankMusicPark) January 27, 2020
The band Disturbed, along with Staind and Bad Wolves, will bring their just-announced tour to S&T Bank Music Park on Aug. 13. Tickets go on preslae Tuesday at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @sammyhagar & the Circle are bringing their 2020 tour with @whitesnake and @nightranger to Burgettstown on August 19! Presales start Tuesday here: https://t.co/mUYY76j8d5 pic.twitter.com/6vPGux49tg
— S&T Bank Music Park (@STBankMusicPark) January 27, 2020
A few days later, on Aug. 19, Sammy Hagar will be joined by Whitesnake and special guest Night Ranger for a show. Tickets also go on presale Tuesday and can be bought here.
You must log in to post a comment.