BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – S&T Bank Music Park kicked off the week by announcing two new shows.

The venue — previously KeyBank Pavilion — announced Monday that Disturbed and Sammy Hagar would bring their 2020 tours to Pittsburgh this summer.

The band Disturbed, along with Staind and Bad Wolves, will bring their just-announced tour to S&T Bank Music Park on Aug. 13. Tickets go on preslae Tuesday at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.

A few days later, on Aug. 19, Sammy Hagar will be joined by Whitesnake and special guest Night Ranger for a show. Tickets also go on presale Tuesday and can be bought here.

