ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a major water main break in Elizabeth Township.
There’s a water main break on Route 48 and Valleyvue Drive in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County.
Water could be seen gushing down a hill and towards a house.
water gushes out of a hillside and into/towards a home on Rt. 48 on Jan. 27th, 2020 in Elizabeth, PA @Your_MVI pic.twitter.com/ZegeTdtqcJ
— Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) January 27, 2020
There’s no word on if this is affecting any water service.
