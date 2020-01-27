Filed Under:Allegheny County, Elizabeth, Elizabeth Township, Local TV, Route 48, Water Main Break


ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a major water main break in Elizabeth Township.

There’s a water main break on Route 48 and Valleyvue Drive in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County.

Water could be seen gushing down a hill and towards a house.

There’s no word on if this is affecting any water service.

