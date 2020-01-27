Filed Under:Local TV


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Marshals are searching for a fugitive known to frequent Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: U.S. Marshals)

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force said Russell Jeremy Valdez is a wanted man.

He violated the terms of his conditional parole release on a conviction of sexual assault, officials said.

Valdez is known to frequent Oakland.

He is 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and fair skin.

Call 412-422-6628 with any information.

