



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All the stars were out for music’s biggest night on Sunday.

So, have you ever wonder what it’s like to be at the Grammys?

There are a few Pittsburghers who have been there before. Wiz Khalifa’s mom is one of them.

“It’s indescribable how kinetic, and how exciting, and how much stuff is going on. It’s just a magical night,” Peachie Wimbush-Polk said. “You want to do it once before you die, but then, you’re okay after that. You’re good after that I promise you.”

Wiz’s mom has been to the Grammys twice. The first time was when her son performed on stage during the show back in 2016.

Wiz was not nominated last night, but did attend a pre-Grammy party.

These days, the Pittsburgh native is giving back to the schools where he got his start. He just launched his “Clothes Off My Back” campaign, selling his own sneakers and clothing.

The money raised will benefit music programs in the Pittsburgh Public Schools.

“He is literally supporting the type of child that he was,” Wimbush-Polk said. “Arts programs and music programs were important to foster and develop the creative side. The side of us that’s gonna go out into the world and make our mark.”

For more information on the Clothes Off My Back program, visit this link.

Other Pittsburgh connections at last night’s awards show included actor and singer Billy Porter who made a splash on the red carpet in a bright blue jumpsuit and matching hat with a remote-control operated veil.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the outfit was adorned in 70,000 crystals.

He introduced the Jonas Brothers.

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra had three nominations in the classical categories; unfortunately, they walked away with no wins this year.

Still, members of the PSO are proud to see their hard work recognized.

“It’s the Grammys, it’s the quality of the orchestra in the end. There’s nothing more to say. Play the best we can, and we have a world-class orchestra here in Pittsburgh,” Manfred Honeck, music director, said.

Over the past decade, the PSO has earned three Grammys to go along with 11 nominations.