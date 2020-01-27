Filed Under:ACC, College Basketball, Justin Champagnie, NCAA Basketball, Pitt Men's Basketball, Pitt Panther Men's Basketball


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Justin Champagnie is being recognized for his work on the court.

On Monday, it was announced that Champagnie took home ACC Freshman of the Week honors.

In two games last week against Boston College and Syracuse, Champagnie combined for 31 points as the Panthers went 1-1.

Champagnie shined against Boston College, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Pitt (13-7, 4-5 ACC) plays Tuesday at Duke.

