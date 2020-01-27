Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Justin Champagnie is being recognized for his work on the court.
On Monday, it was announced that Champagnie took home ACC Freshman of the Week honors.
He recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds in @Pitt_MBB‘s win over Boston College.
In two games last week against Boston College and Syracuse, Champagnie combined for 31 points as the Panthers went 1-1.
Pitt (13-7, 4-5 ACC) plays Tuesday at Duke.
