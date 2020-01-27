Filed Under:Armed Robbery, City of Washington Police, Local TV, Washington, Washington County


WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for an armed robber accused of holding up a store in Washington County.

The City of Washington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who is accused of robbing the MetroPCS in Washington.

In surveillance footage shared by police, the suspect was wearing a white jacket on top of a black hoodie with the hood pulled up.

Police did not say what the suspect made off with.

(Photo Credit: City of Washington Police Department/Facebook)

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-223-4226.

