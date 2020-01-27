Comments
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for an armed robber accused of holding up a store in Washington County.
The City of Washington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who is accused of robbing the MetroPCS in Washington.
In surveillance footage shared by police, the suspect was wearing a white jacket on top of a black hoodie with the hood pulled up.
Police did not say what the suspect made off with.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-223-4226.
