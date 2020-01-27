HARRISON CITY (KDKA) — A Penn Trafford graduate and star pitcher has died following a weekend car crash.

Maclean Maund was a freshman at Seton Hill University and a member of the baseball team. He graduated from Penn Trafford just last spring.

Maund died Saturday following a head-on crash along Route 130, between Jeannette and Harrison City.

According to the Trib, his vehicle ended up sideways on the road and was struck by a pickup truck.

Maund was rushed to Forbes Hospital where he died from his injuries.

During his senior year at Penn Trafford, he helped guide the team all the way to the WPIAL championship game.

Visitation will be held Tuesday at the John V. Graziano Funeral Home in Jeannette. He will then be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Counseling services are available today at Seton Hill for any students in need of help dealing with the tragedy.

