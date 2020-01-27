HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Purple stripes now mean you’re trespassing in Pennsylvania.
A bill signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November was designed to ease a landowners’ task of posting “no trespassing” signs that deteriorate over time. The law is now in effect.
The purple stripes must be vertical lines at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide. They must be 3 to 5 feet off the ground, readily visible to a person approaching the property and no more than 100 feet apart.
The law applies everywhere, except in Philadelphia and Allegheny County.
Numerous other states have adopted a purple-paint law, and paint manufacturers have formulated cans of spray paint and brush paint specifically marketed as “no hunting” paint.
