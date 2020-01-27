PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to reports, Starling Marte is headed to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dbacks in agreement on Starling Marte trade
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 27, 2020
ESPN is reporting that pitcher Brennan Malone and shortstop Liover Peguero are coming to the Pirates.
In pitcher Brennan Malone, the 33rd overall pick in last year’s draft, and shortstop Liover Peguero, a toolsy 19-year-old who lit up rookie ball last year, the Pirates got a pair of well-regarded kids.
The Diamondbacks, already good, got even better. They’re a dangerous team.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 27, 2020
Marte expressed interest in a trade earlier this offseason, while the Pirates have been actively trying to deal the star outfielder.
