PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to reports, Starling Marte is headed to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Dbacks in agreement on Starling Marte trade”

ESPN is reporting that pitcher Brennan Malone and shortstop Liover Peguero are coming to the Pirates.

Marte expressed interest in a trade earlier this offseason, while the Pirates have been actively trying to deal the star outfielder.

