PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second consecutive year, Pittsburgh tops the charts as the best city for football fans.
WalletHub once again released the annual rankings and found Pittsburgh as the top city for football fans.
The site compared over 200 cities based on relevant metrics for the study. The idea was to take cities that had at least one professional or at least one Division I college football team. The cities were graded on the various metrics and were assigned a score.
Pittsburgh received an overall score of 63.11, while ranking the city #1 for pro football and #14 for college football. Boston, once again finishing second on the list, had a total score of 56.15. Dallas, Green Bay and New York rounded out the top five.
Baltimore was ranked 19th on the list, while Cincinnati was ranked 22nd and Cleveland was ranked 28th.
In addition to ranking, Pittsburgh was tied for first with Green Bay as the most engaged NFL fans and the 4th most accessible NFL stadium.
