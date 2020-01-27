



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The adorable twin clouded leopard cubs at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium now have names.

The babies have been dubbed Gale and Lynn.

They are named after long-time Pittsburgh Zoo docent, Gail Noden.

Her daughter had the honor of choosing the names.

In a press release, Noden’s daughter Tamara Golden said: “In honor of my mother, who loved the Zoo and volunteered as a Zoo docent for 40 years, I am thrilled at the opportunity to keep her Zoo legacy alive through the cubs.”

The zoo says the 8-week-old “cubs are healthy, growing and curious about everything.” They also love to wrestle.

Keepers say they introduced meat to the cubs last week. They were a bit suspicious at first, but after a few sniffs, Gale and Lynn discovered it was something new to eat.

The cubs were born at the zoo on Nov. 27. They are the second litter for parents, Saya and Pi.

Visitors can see the cubs in their dayroom at The Islands exhibit. Once the weather warms up, they will be introduced to the outdoors.