PLUM (KDKA) — Officials have canceled classes today in the Plum Borough School District due to a “non-specific potential threat.”
According to district officials, the possible threat was reported to the state’s Safe2Say program.
Police are currently at the high school as they continue their investigation into the non-specific potential threat there. pic.twitter.com/S0KaD60x4j
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 27, 2020
Plum Borough Police are now investigating.
On their website, the district posted a message saying:
“In an abundance of caution and until the investigating can be thoroughly completed, the District has chosen to close the Plum Borough School District on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.”
The district says they will provide further information to families when it’s available.
