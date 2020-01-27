



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starling Marte posted a goodbye to Pirates fans on social media.

On Monday, the Pirates traded Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marte took to Twitter and Instagram to thank Pirates fans.

He thanks the city and organization for the support over the last 13 years.

“I will be eternally grateful for the support that the Pittsburgh community has given me since I arrived at the club in 2007. I want to thank the Pirates fans for these memorable years playing for you. Thanks to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization for giving me the opportunity, and to my teammates thanks for the support they always gave me.

“Today I have to take on new challenges in other latitudes. But know that I keep the best memories and the gratification of having played for this great organization,” Marte posted on Instagram.

He posted a similar message on Twitter.