



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County-City of Pittsburgh Complete Count Committe announced the launch of its new 2020 Census website.

The new site contains materials available for download, where organizations and individuals can learn about and raise awareness for the upcoming 2020 Census.

“We’re ready to count everyone in the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County,” said Gregg Behr, Co-Chair of the Complete Count Committee in a press release.

“Everyone belongs, and we’re making certain that everyone knows that they belong, that their participation in the census matters, and that we all benefit when everyone participates.”

The Complete Count Committee was formed in October 2018 by County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto to provide oversight for the county’s participation in the census, act as trusted census ambassadors, help identify and secure funding to carry out the goals of the committee, and to develop and implement a plan designed to target the unique characteristics of the county.

“Every ten years, We The People get counted. It is our constitutional right and our responsibility to participate,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO, Allegheny Conference on Community Development in a press release.

“The outcome of the census impacts every single person in our region, regardless of zip code or background. Everyone deserves to be counted and our regional vitality depends on it. If we are undercounted, we are underrepresented in Washington, DC and receive less funding for critical programs such as roads and hospitals. That is why we created these programs to reach all communities.”

The Complete Count Committee continues to seek organizations that are interested in becoming Census Hubs and Census Partners.

Census Hubs are publicly accessible locations with technology to help residents complete the questionnaire. Census Partners are organizations that use their platforms to raise awareness about the census.

Trainings are required for both and are being facilitated in partnership with the Bayer Center for Nonprofit Management, U.S. Census Bureau, FISA Foundation, BeamData, and Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership.

Interested parties can apply online.