



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police Department has given notice to local residents that helicopters will be seen overhead in the area, but there is no reason to be concerned.

Beginning approximately one week on February 3, 2020, Chesapeake Bay Helicopters will be flying over the area and will be performing safety checks on West Penn Power lines.

Patrols are anticipated to take three to four weeks to complete but as always, inclement weather or any non-routine/post-storm patrols could prolong completion.

The helicopter to be used for these patrols is a black and silver, Hughes MD500 with tail registration number N774CB.

These helicopters use infrared and corona cameras that enable the onboard observer to inspect the power lines.

The helicopter may be seen hovering low to the ground to get a closer look at any conditions that may be found during inspection.

It should be noted that the contractor has been authorized to patrol the transmission circuits in their entirety, so patrols on certain lines may therefore extend into the neighboring regions.

The flight crew provides information on their daily location to both Transmission Lines Maintenance and the FCC, and the pilot will be in communication with any local airports when in their airspace.