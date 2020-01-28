



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawmaker is proposing a bill that would make it illegal to harass a referee during a school game.

The bill, proposed by Rep. Anita Kulik, is aiming to cut down on heckling and stiffens the penalties for offenders.

If this bill becomes a law, it would be a third-degree misdemeanor to harass a referee.

The bill also wouldn’t just cover referees. It would cover coaches, trainers, principals or anyone who enforces the rules of the game.

Kulik said the bill is crucial since there’s a profound lack of sports officials right now.

She says a lot of people initially get into it because they’re passionate about the job but may quit later because they’re being harassed.

Right now, Kulik says there is a law in Pennsylvania for assault, but not harassment.

“I go to a lot of youth games, and there’s a lot of very angry people at youth games. And it does extend beyond just a normal, ‘Hey, ref, bad call.'”

KDKA reached out to Tim O’Malley, the executive director of the WPIAL, for his reaction to the proposed bill.

He released a statement, saying:

“It’s important in today’s day and age to have a type of deterrent to make people understand that harassment is unacceptable. It’s important to continue to bring attention to the fact that it has to stop.”

O’Malley went on to say the WPIAL is seeing a decline in sports officials, and one of the reasons is because they’re subjected to harassment.

Kulik says dozens of other states have a similar harassment bill.

Meantime, Kulik has several co-sponsors supporting the bill and hopes it will get through the House.