



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a big event coming in February.

It is the 10th year and final anniversary of the popular “Shear Da Beard” event.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Brett Keisel, who is known for his burly facial hair, shaves his beard every year in support of cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The host is ready for his final cut.

“We got a decade of beards coming down,” Keisel said. “Could you believe it?”

Keisel started the event 10 years ago, and the motivation came from a teammate’s son who was diagnosed with cancer.

“I had a special place in my heart for him,” Keisel said of former teammate Aaron Smith’s son, Elijah.

The event has grown in popularity every year.

The event is Feb. 13 at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Cranberry.

It will feature music, food and celebrity barbers.