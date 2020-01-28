PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local community college basketball player paid homage to his favorite basketball star following his death.

Yazid Powell, a freshman guard or the Community College of Beaver County, scored 81 points Monday night in honor of Kobe Bryant. The Titans took down Butler County Community College 147-61.

“Tonight I scored 81 points in the honor of my idol, favorite player, and someone who is the reason I start playing basketball this mean so much to me I want to thank my teammates and coaches for allowing me to accomplish this 💯💯❤️ #DaTicket4200 #RipKobe #RipGiGi 💜💛”

Tonight I scored 81 points in the honor of my idol, favorite player, and someone who is the reason I start playing basketball this mean so much to me I want to thank my teammates and coaches for allowing me to accomplish this 💯💯❤️ #DaTicket4200 #RipKobe #RipGiGi 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/f7RAeXfYOV — ZID (@zidpowell) January 28, 2020

Powell’s usually wears number one, but donned the number 24 for the contest. Powell intentionally missed the final free throw chance in the game to keep his score at 81 points. Bryant once scored 81 points on January 22, 2006 in a game against the Toronto Raptors. Bryant’s performance went down as one of the greatest individual efforts in NBA history.

“He scored 81 points to honor Kobe 🖤 (via@zidpowell)”